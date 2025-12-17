Home / Markets / News / Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% as CCI clears paper & pulp biz sale to ITC

Aditya Birla Real Estate up 3% as CCI clears paper & pulp biz sale to ITC

SI Reporter Mumbai
Dec 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Aditya Birla Real Estate shares rose 3.4 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,760 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved ITC’s acquisition of Aditya Birla Real Estate’s pulp and paper business. 
 
At 10:40 AM, Aditya Birla Real Estate share price was trading 3.09 per cent higher at ₹1,755.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 84,541.68. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,636.1 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,799.55, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,564.8. Meanwhile, ITC shares were trading 0.07 per cent higher at ₹402 per share.
 
“Competition Commission of India, vide letter dated December 16, 2025, has approved the proposed acquisition of the pulp and paper business of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (operated under the name of ‘Century Pulp & Paper’) by the company as a going concern on a slump sale basis,” exchange filing from ITC read. 
 
The company had informed on March 31, 2025 that it had  entered into a business transfer agreement with Aditya Birla Real Estate for the acquisition of the manufacture, distribution, and sale of pulp and paper products operated under the name of ‘Century Pulp and Paper’. 
 
The acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to drive the next phase of growth in its paperboards and specialty papers business by expanding capacity at a new location, given the limited scope for expansion at the existing facilities.
 
According to the filing, the acquisition is valued at ₹3,500 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis. 
 
The business expects to drive structural improvement in the profitability of Century Pulp and Paper through several value unlock interventions such as capacity debottlenecking, product quality upgrade, efficiency improvement leveraging TPM/Digital initiatives, supply chain optimisation, overhead rationalisation, and procurement efficiencies, according to the filing. 
 
Established in 1984 at Lalkuan (Nainital, Uttarakhand), Century Pulp and Paper is a well-established player in the Indian Paper industry with an installed capacity of 4.8 lakh MT per annum. 
     

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

