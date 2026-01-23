Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares gain 7% intraday after Q3; details here

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. pared gains after rising nearly 7 per cent on Friday, after a 20.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The AMC's stock rose as much as 6.88 per cent during the day to ₹827.5 per share, the steepest gain since October 13, 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹788 apiece, compared to a 0.39 per cent decline in Sensex as of 12:05 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a four-day decline and currently trade at 7.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has declined 2.2 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has a total market capitalisation of ₹22,669.03 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 results Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's net profit rose 20.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹269.52 crore from ₹224.47 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 7.41 per cent to ₹478.08 crore compared with ₹445.11 crore a year earlier. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED REPORT Analysts on Aditya Birla AMC earnings Centrum Broking said revenue was in line with expectations, while profit after tax beat estimates, aided by higher other income, even as costs rose due to one-off expenses related to labour codes and employee stock option plans. The brokerage noted that non-mutual fund businesses continue to scale up strongly and distribution trends remain stable with a balanced channel mix.

On expectations of a gradual improvement in scheme performance supporting a recovery in flows, Centrum has raised its assets under management and profit estimates for FY27 and FY28, and upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral. Motilal Oswal said Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s mutual fund business is seeing strong and broad-based growth, driven by improved fund performance across equity and fixed income segments, rising systematic investment plan traction and continued expansion of its distribution network. The brokerage added that strategic initiatives to strengthen market share, along with enhanced product offerings and operational efficiencies, are supporting business momentum. Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹1,020.