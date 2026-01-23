Alivus Life Sciences gains 5% on posting healthy Q3 results; PAT up 10%YoY
Alivus Life Sciences' revenue from operations stood at ₹672.9 crore, as compared to ₹641.8 crore a year ago
Alivus Life Sciences shares gained 5.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹908. At 11:52 AM, Alivus Life Sciences’ shares were trading 3.17 per cent higher at ₹889.15. In comparison, the BSE Sensex rose 0.4 per cent to 81,981.86.
The buying on the counter came after the company released its December quarter (Q3FY26) results.
In Q3, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹150.3 crore, as compared to ₹137 crore, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹672.9 crore, as compared to ₹641.8 crore a year ago.
The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹245.2 crore, as compared to ₹200.8 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 36.4 per cent, as against 31.3 per cent a year ago.
Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) revenue in Q3FY26 grew by 11.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y. ALSO READ | Home First Finance shares advance 7% as Q3 profit jumps 44% YoY
Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business saw robust recovery during Q3FY26 with a revenue growth of 100 per cent Q-o-Q and 85.3 per cent Y-o-Y on account of strong traction in existing CDMO projects, supported by revenue generation from new launches.
“Our focus on disciplined and sustainable growth translated into a strong performance this quarter, with revenues reaching ₹672.9 crore. This was accompanied by an Ebitda margin of 36.4 per cent, the highest we have achieved so far, reflecting the strength of our diversified product portfolio and continued improvements in operational efficiency. We also remain in a strong financial position, operating as a net debt-free company. Generated free cash flow of ₹220.7 crore during 9MFY26, and cash and cash equivalents were at ₹733 crore as of December 31, 2025,” said Tushar Mistry, CFO, Alivus Life Sciences. ALSO READ | Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares gain 7% intraday after Q3; details here
Alivus Life Sciences Limited (Formerly Glenmark Life Sciences Limited) is a developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditised, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management, and diabetes. The company is increasingly providing CDMO services to a range of multinational and specialty pharmaceutical companies. It has a diversified portfolio of 176 molecules and supplies its products to customers in India, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:15 PM IST