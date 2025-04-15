Sula Vineyards gains 2% on posting Q4FY25 sales nos; Check all details

Sula Vineyards shares gained 2.4 per cent on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹282.3 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4FY25 numbers.

Around 9:45 AM, Sula Vineyards share price was up 1.98 per cent at ₹280.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.09 per cent at 76,727.46. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,371.07 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹582.25 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹242.55 per share.

In its fourth quarter business update released on Friday, after market hours, the company said that it reported all-time high revenue in FY25 and 0.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in Q4FY25.

Read Stock Market Live Updates Today The wine-maker's revenue from operations stood at ₹132.6 crore in Q4 as compared to ₹131.7 crore a year ago.

Wine Tourism continued to demonstrate strong momentum recording its highest-ever Q4 and FY25 revenue, according to the filing. In Q4, wine tourism revenue stood at ₹20.4 crore as compared to ₹16.4 crore a year ago and ₹60.3 crore in FY25.

During the quarter, while the Elite and Premium portfolio was flat in the domestic market, the Elite category on its own witnessed a healthy 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The source range in particular was a standout with robust double-digit growth.

Sula Vineyard's own brands' revenue for Q4 declined by 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹109.6 crore as compared to ₹112.9 crore a year ago. In FY25, the revenue for own brands stood at ₹546.2 crore.

Also Read

The filing also highlighted Sula’s premium wine cans - Chenin Blanc, Zin Red, and Zin Rosé - available on IndiGo’s newly launched international business class. Also, the recently concluded 2025 grape harvest has been excellent in both quantity and quality — marking the fifth consecutive year of strong vintages for Sula. The ample supply of wine positions the company for a strong year ahead.

Sula Vineyards Limited is India’s largest wine company, commanding over 50 per cent of the domestic wine market. With an expansive portfolio of almost 70 labels across various price points and a thriving wine tourism business, including a luxurious resort and wine-themed restaurants in Nashik and near Bangalore - Sula has established itself as the preferred wine brand for discerning Indians. is India’s largest wine company, commanding over 50 per cent of the domestic wine market. With an expansive portfolio of almost 70 labels across various price points and a thriving wine tourism business, including a luxurious resort and wine-themed restaurants in Nashik and near Bangalore - Sula has established itself as the preferred wine brand for discerning Indians.

In the past one year, Sula Vineyards shares have lost 51 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 2.4 per cent.