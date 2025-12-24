Home / Markets / News / Ajanta Pharma hits over 5-month high after partnering with Biocon

Ajanta Pharma hits over 5-month high after partnering with Biocon

Ajanta Pharma share price rose as it has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Biocon Limited for the right to market Semaglutide

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Ajanta Pharma share price today: Ajanta Pharma Limited share price jumped over 4 per cent and rose to the highest level in five months on Wednesday after securing marketing rights for a drug used in Type 2 diabetes treatment. The scrip rose as much as 4.30 per cent to ₹2,781.61 on the BSE, the highest level since July 25, 2025.  
 
The counter, however, has underperformed the benchmark index so far in calendar year 2025. Ajanta Pharma's stock has declined 7.36 per cent during the period, compared to a 9.01 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. 
 
The total traded volume of Ajanta Pharma, so far in the day, stood at 59 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 67.13, according to data on Bloomberg, suggesting potential to hold strength going ahead. 
 
The scrip scaled a 52-week high of ₹3,111 on December 27, 2024, while it fell to a 52-week low of ₹2,022.5 on April 7, 2025.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Why did Ajanta Pharma's share price rise today?

 
Ajanta Pharma Limited share price increased as it has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Biocon Limited for the right to market 'Semaglutide', which is used to improve glycaemic control in adults with Type-2 diabetes. Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceutical company which makes affordable medicines for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. 
 
Under the agreement, Biocon will supply Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, to Ajanta Pharma to market the drug exclusively in 23 countries and semi-exclusively in three countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, the pharmaceutical company said in the exchange filing. 
 
"We are confident of building Semaglutide into a meaningful and high-growth brand across these countries in the years ahead," said Yogesh Agrawal, managing director, Ajanta Pharma.  The deal is conducive to Ajanta Pharma's Asia and Africa portfolios, which together account for 35 per cent of overall turnover. The portfolio has been growing at a low double-digit rate over the past few years, ICICI Securities said in a note on Wednesday. The company is planning to leverage its medical representative teams in these regions to push these products. However, some clarity on the unit economics of this deal is required, the brokerage said.
 
Ajanta Pharma, meanwhile, is a pioneer among Indian pharmaceutical companies to build a strong brand in generic business in over 30 countries, including Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. The pharmaceutical company has a presence in cardiology, antidiabetic, ophthalmology, antibiotic, antimalarial, pain, gynaecology, paediatric and general health product segments, according to the exchange filing.
 
At present, Ajanta Pharma has more than 220 brands in emerging markets, with many holding leadership positions in the respective therapeutic and sub-therapeutic segments, the pharmaceutical company said. It has the expertise to identify gaps in the marketplace; obtain the regulatory approvals for new products; and launch differentiated products with the potential to scale into sustainable brands.   ALSO READ | Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on December 24  "Overall, Ajanta Pharma's fundamentals support stable long-term earnings visibility, with its premium valuation justified by superior margins, capital efficiency and execution quality. From a 12 month investment perspective we assign a target of ₹2,880 from the current levels," said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president, research, Mehta Equities.
 
Ajanta Pharma reported that its consolidated net profit advanced 20.18 per cent to ₹260.19 crore during July to September (Q2FY26) from ₹216.48 crore. The revenue increased 17.06 per cent on the year to ₹1,413.07 crore in the second quarter compared to ₹1,206.12 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said in an exchange filing in early November.  Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus ₹3,015 price target implies an upside  of 8.1%, according to data on Bloomberg.

Topics :Ajanta PharmaBioconPharma stocksMarketsBuzzing stocks

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

