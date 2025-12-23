Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ajanta Pharma signs pact with Biocon to sell semaglutide in 26 countries

Ajanta Pharma signs pact with Biocon to sell semaglutide in 26 countries

Ajanta Pharma has signed an in-licensing pact with Biocon to market semaglutide across 26 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, subject to approvals

Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta plans to commercialise the products after receiving regulatory approvals, which are expected in late 2026 or early 2027. | Photo: Twitter @AjantaPharmaLtd

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Mumbai-based drugmaker Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday entered into an in-licensing agreement with Biocon to commercialise its version of blockbuster molecule semaglutide, the active ingredient in weight-loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.
 
What does the Ajanta–Biocon agreement cover? 
As part of the pact, Biocon will be responsible for supplying semaglutide to Ajanta for exclusive marketing in 23 countries and semi-exclusive marketing in three countries across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.
 
Why are Indian companies racing to launch semaglutide generics? 
The move comes even as several Indian drugmakers are racing to launch generic versions of semaglutide in emerging markets, with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk’s product patent on the molecule expiring in most of these markets in March 2026.
 

While firms such as Cipla and Mankind Pharma have been targeting Day 1 launches for their versions of semaglutide, players such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) have already received the go-ahead from the Delhi High Court to manufacture and export the drug to non-patent-holding countries in emerging regions.
 
“This partnership with Ajanta Pharma is a strategic step in expanding the global footprint of Biocon’s GLP-1 portfolio and maximising the value of our scientific investments in complex peptide development,” said Siddharth Mittal, chief executive officer and managing director at Biocon.
 
When does Ajanta plan to commercialise semaglutide? 
Ajanta plans to commercialise the products after receiving regulatory approvals, which are expected in late 2026 or early 2027.
 
The firm added that it will be banking on its field force of over 2,000 medical representatives in over 30 countries across Africa, South-East Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East to create an impact in these markets.
 
“We are excited to partner with Biocon for semaglutide and take this important therapy to the markets where Ajanta has strong on-ground presence and deep reach,” said Yogesh Agrawal, managing director at Ajanta Pharma.
 
Mittal added that Ajanta’s deep commercial reach in these markets can provide an efficient and scalable pathway to accelerate market access.
 
The company made the announcement after market hours. On Tuesday, Ajanta Pharma’s shares fell 1.3 per cent to end the day’s trade at Rs 2,666.45 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Topics : Ajanta Pharma Biocon Pharma sector Drugmaker

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

