Ajax Engineering IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Ajax Engineering IPO Allotment Status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Ajax Engineering and Infra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, February 13, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, receiving enthusiastic participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 6.45 times.

Once the Ajax Engineering IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status directly:

Check Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check Ajax Engineering IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Ajax Engineering IPO final subscription status

The Rs 1,269 crore public offering of Ajax Engineering, offered at a price band of Rs 599-629 with a lot size of 23 shares, received bids for 91,211,951 shares against the 14,149,997 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 6.45 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the BSE.

Ajax Engineering IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed to 14.41 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who bid for 6.47 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 1.93 times.

Ajax Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Ajax Engineering were trading at Rs 639 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 3 or 1.59 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 629, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Ajax Engineering IPO likely listing price

Shares of Ajax Engineering are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, February 17, 2025. If current grey market trends sustain, Ajax Engineering shares may list flat at around Rs 632 per share. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Ajax Engineering

Ajax Engineering is a concrete equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive range of concrete equipment, services, and solutions across the concrete application value chain. The company has developed over 141 concrete equipment variants catering to the concrete application value chain and has sold over 29,800 concrete equipment units in India over the last ten years.