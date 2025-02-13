Stocks to Watch on February 13, 2025: The Indian equities are likely to open flat today. That said, the GIFT Nifty futures, around 7:48 AM, were trading 1.65 points higher at 23,138.5.

Here are some stocks that will be in focus on February 13, 2025:

Results on Feb 13: Hindalco, ITI Ltd, KIOCL, Manappuram Finance, Afcons Infrastructure, Concord Biotech, and others will announce their quarterly results.

Godrej Industries: The company posted a 77 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 188 crore as compared to Rs 106 crore a year ago.

IIFL Finance: In Q3, the company's net profit stood at Rs 40.7 crore as compared to Rs 490.44 crore a year ago which implies a 92 per cent decline year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Bharat Forge: Auto components major reported a 16.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 212.78 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 254.45 crore a year ago.

Also Read

Crompton Greaves: Household appliances company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 109.84 crore in the third quarter, an increase of 28 per cent, as compared to Rs 85.99 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,770 crore as compared to Rs 1692.69 crore a year ago.

Muthoot Finance: The non banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 22 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,392 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,145 crore a year ago.

Honasa Consumer: The company registered a The company registered a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 26.02 crore in the third quarter as compared to Rs 25.9 crore a year ago.

Natco Pharma: The company posted a 37 per cent decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 133 crore for Q3FY25 as compared to Rs 213 crore a year ago.

GE Power: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 18.5 crore for Q3 as compared to a profit of Rs 37 lakh in the year-ago period.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: The company reported a 49 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 86.03 crore as compared to Rs 57.60 crore a year ago.

63 Moons Tech: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 16.67 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 92.72 crore a year ago.

Vodafone Idea: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has demanded a bank guarantee of Rs 6,090 crore from the debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), as per reports.

ONGC/NTPC Green: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and NTPC Green through its joint venture has acquired 100 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ayana Renewable Power Private Ltd for Rs 19,500 crore.

Adani group stocks: The group has inked around $330 million ($207 million) private credit loan for its coal port unit located in Australia’s Northern Queensland, according to reports.

Reliance Industries: RIL incorporated its subsidiary REC Sustainable Energy Solutions Pte in Singapore, to set up a global capability centre for consolidating research and development (R&D) activities. The company will invest an amount of $100,000 towards an initial subscription of 100,000 shares of $1 each