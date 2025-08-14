All Time Plastics IPO listing: Stock debuts at 14% premium; quick overview

All Time Plastics IPO Overview

All Time Plastics public offering comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.

As the subscription window concluded on August 11, the basis of allotment for All Time Plastics IPO shares was finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.