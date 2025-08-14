Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the initial public offering (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle is expected to be finalised today, August 14, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public bidding on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Bluestone Jewellery IPO received a muted response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 2.7 times.
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 4.28 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 1.35 times. However, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed by only 55 per cent.
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status directly:
Check Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Check Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Check Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: ipostatus.kfintech.com/
Bluestone Jewellery IPO listing date
Bluestone Jewellery IPO opened for bidding on Monday, August 11, and closed on Wednesday, August 13. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Monday, August 18. For applicants who are not allotted any shares, the refund process will also begin on Monday. Shares of Bluestone Jewellery will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 19.
Bluestone Jewellery IPO grey market premium (GMP)
According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading almost flat at ₹519 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹2 or 0.39 per cent. This indicates a flat listing for the Bluestone Jewellery shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.
About Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle offers contemporary lifestyle diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery under their flagship brand, BlueStone. It is an omnichannel jewellery brand and retails its products through its website, mobile application available on iOS and Google Play Store, and a pan-India network of stores. As of March 31, 2025, the company operated 275 stores in 117 cities, including franchise stores, across 26 states and Union Territories in India. The company focuses on designing jewellery for women, men and couples between the ages of 25 and 45 years who have a tendency to discover brands through social media or online channels.