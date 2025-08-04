Ramkrishna Forgings rises 4% in trade despite posting mixed Q1 results

Ramkrishna Forgings shares rose 4 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹588.4 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came despite the company posting mixed Q1 results.

At 10:44 AM, Ramkrishna Forgings' share price was up 1.66 per cent at ₹574.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.26 per cent higher at 80,810.96.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 results

The company released its Q1 results on Friday, after market hours. In Q1, Ramkrishna Forgings net profit stood at ₹11.78 crore, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹54.73 crore a year ago, down 78 per cent. The company's revenue from operations grew 5.8 per cent to ₹1,015.25 crore from ₹959.48 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹148.61 crore, as compared to ₹169 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin was at 14.6 per cent, as against 17.6 per cent. Ramkrishna Forgings management guidance Ramkrishna Forgings' management expects 15–20 per cent volume growth in FY26, supported by rising capacity utilisation across both forging and casting operations. The company remains confident of a strong H2FY26 as new capacities ramp up. Margins are likely to recover steadily each quarter, with standalone Ebitda margins guided to return to 21–22 per cent by FY26-end. However, on a consolidated basis, margins shall be relatively lower due to the inclusion of the casting business, which operates at 16–17 per cent Ebitda margins. On profitability, management expects a gradual recovery in coming quarters.