AMC stocks in focus; HDFC, UTI, NAM, Aditya Birla Sun Life rally up to 9%

Shares of listed asset management companies (AMCs) were in focus on Monday, April 21, as they rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in today's intraday trade. Investors rushed to buy AMC stocks in India after HDFC AMC reported a steady set of results for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) led by steady market share and yields across asset classes. HDFC AMC's share price surged 7 per cent to ₹4,497.90 on the BSE today.

HDFC AMC is Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country with closing asset under management (AUM) of ₹7.55 trillion as on March 31, 2025.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of savings and investment products ranging from mutual funds, including both actively managed and passive options, to portfolio management services and alternative investment opportunities catering to the needs of a large and diverse customer base.

For FY25, HDFC AMC improved its AUM market share from 11.4 per cent to 11.5 per cent. Further, the count of unique investors in the MF industry stood at 54 million as of FY25, of which HDFC AMC had 13.2 million such customers. This was 24 per cent of the total mix, an improvement from 22 per cent in FY24. According to analysts at ICICI Securities, HDFC AMC is holding its market share, despite its size and intensifying competition, which is commendable.

HDFC AMC is a play on structural growth in the Indian asset management industry with superior operational strength. Multi-channel distribution, along with the parent bank network being fully utilised, should help the company grow in a starkly under-penetrated industry. The company has a diverse distribution mix across mutual fund distributions (MFDs), nationalised distributors, banks, and direct customers which shall support steady business momentum.

That apart, despite the current market volatility, net flows in the mutual fund industry remain healthy which indicates decent resilience from retail investors thus far. "While HDFC AMC stock could be prone to market volatility, current valuations offer favorable risk-reward from a medium term perspective," analysts at ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm recommends a 'buy' rating on the stock with a HDFC AMC share target price of ₹5,100.

HDFC AMC, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remains a strong player in the mutual fund industry, backed by robust financial performance, steady AUM growth, cost efficiency, and a strong retail presence.

"While short-term market fluctuations pose challenges, the company's long-term fundamentals remain solid," the brokerage said in its Q4FY25 result update report.

With an improved market position, a well-diversified product portfolio, and digital expansion efforts, HDFC AMC is well-positioned to sustain growth and deliver value to its stakeholders, the brokerage firm added.