​Ample room for FII flows to return to India, says Goldman Sachs

"With large underweight positioning toward Indian equities, global funds have ample room to neutralize their exposure. While a continued earnings downgrade cycle and still less attractive growth-valuation mix relative to other markets will be key investor concerns, improving visibility on domestic recovery will act as a catalyst for investors to start pricing in the anticipated recovery in advance," Moe said.Meanwhile, thus far in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27), foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a net outflow of Rs 1.28 trillion from Indian equities, data shows. In June, they pulled out Rs 49,340 crore, though in July, they invested a net Rs 15,157 crore in Indian stock markets, NSDL data shows.Going ahead, Goldman Sachs expects a rotation from ‘growth’ to ‘value’ as investors look for ‘undervalued’ or ‘reasonably valued’ pockets in anticipation of a market recovery ahead. Breadth of stocks trading at reasonable multiples has improved moderately to 2-3 year highs, Goldman Sachs said, providing an opportunity to pick reasonably valued stocks.Among the lot, valuations for large-cap stocks, it said, now look more palatable, having de-rated close to their 15-year average multiples, even as mid-caps still trade significantly (+1.5 standard deviation) above average."Thematically, we recommend going long on banks, tourism, and defense, and favor large-caps over mid-caps, value over growth, power utilities over rural/agriculture stocks, and domestics over exporters. Structurally, we remain bullish on defense and energy security," Moe wrote.