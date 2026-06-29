Goldman Sachs recommends India's 30-year bonds on easing inflation risks

By Subhadip Sircar

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommends buying India’s 30-year government bonds as inflation expectations ease and lower oil prices reduce fiscal risks.

The overall macro impact of the US-Iran war has been less than initially feared, with the outlook improving further on the interim peace deal, analysts including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note released Saturday.

The investment bank prefers the ultra-long-end bonds as more such debt enters the fully accessible route, the analysts wrote. “The front-end has already rallied sharply on lower oil prices over the past few weeks and the pricing out of RBI rate hike expectations.”

Goldman’s call coincides with a surge in foreign buying of Indian government bonds. Overseas holdings of index-eligible debt have risen by ₹39,700 crore ($4.2 billion) so far in June, on course for the biggest-ever monthly purchase, according to Clearing Corp. of India data. Inflows surged after India scrapped taxes on debt for foreigners and expanded the pool of securities eligible for index inclusion.

The moves will likely make India’s eventual inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index increasingly “a question of timing rather than direction, with a mid-year announcement likely,” the Goldman analysts wrote.

Goldman estimates India’s index weight will be around 0.7 per cent, based on the current outstanding size of FAR bonds, which could prompt around $15 billion of passive inflows over the phase-in period, the analysts wrote.