Shares of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) jumped nearly 7 per cent on Tuesday after it inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to explore terminal development at Vadhvan Port.

Gandhar Oil Refinery's stock rose as much as 6.9 per cent during the day to ₹161.9 per share, the highest level since early February this year. The stock trimmed some gains to trade 5.63 per cent higher at ₹160 apiece, compared to a 0.36 per cent advance in Nifty50 as of 11:50 AM.

Shares of the company extended gains to their sixth day on Tuesday, a rally of 16 per cent. The stock has fallen 24.6 per cent this year, compared to a 2.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Gandhar Oil Refinery has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,566.07 crore, according to BSE data.

Gandhar Oil MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said it entered into a non-binding MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on April 21, 2025. This is done to participate in Vadhvan Port for the development of a terminal for handling containers, bulk and liquid cargo and create infrastructure to facilitate marine services, intermodal connectivity and ensure sustainability of an overall ecosystem.

The estimated investment for this project will be approximately ₹1,000 crore, and the project is expected to commence in the year 2030, Gandhar Oil said in the exchange filing. "Further, the development is subject to a transparent competitive bidding process; on successful acceptance of the bid, a binding MoU or definitive agreement will be executed at a later date."

Q3 earnings

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) declined 59.15 per cent to ₹19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹47.32 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sales fell 8.83 per cent to ₹1,005.29 crore from ₹1,102.62 crore over the same period.

About Gandhar Oil

The company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue, with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end industries. It is amongst the most well-diversified players in the speciality oils and lubricants sector with a wide range of offerings catering to varied industries. The range of speciality oils and lubricants includes liquid paraffin, industrial oil and greases, transformer oils, automotive lubricants, petroleum jelly and rubber processing oils, which the company sells under its flagship brand Divyol.