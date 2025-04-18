Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2.36-trn worth shares in April-May 2025

IPO lock-in expirey: Shares worth over ₹2.36 trillion from 22 recently listed companies, including Hyundai Motor India, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies, will hit the market in the next one month as anchor investors reach the end of their lock-in periods, opening the door for potential sell-offs. Anchor lock-in expiry refers to the end of the mandatory holding period for anchor investors in an Shares worth over ₹2.36 trillion from 22 recently listed companies, including Hyundai Motor India, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies, will hit the market in the next one month as anchor investors reach the end of their lock-in periods, opening the door for potential sell-offs.Anchor lock-in expiry refers to the end of the mandatory holding period for anchor investors in an initial public offering (IPO) . After this period, these investors are allowed to sell their shares in the open market. This increases the number of shares available for trading. The expiry of lock in period could have implications for these companies as some investors might look to sell their holdings.

Among others, Denta Water & Infra, Ajax Engineering, Diffusion Engineers, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Godavari Biorefineries, Hariom Pipe, Deepak Builders & Engineers, Blue Jet Health, Afcons Infrastructure, Honasa Consumer, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Cello World, Sagility India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, ACME Solar Holdings, and ASK Automotive are included in the list compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.