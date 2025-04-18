Home / Markets / News / Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2.36-trn worth shares in April-May 2025

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹2.36-trn worth shares in April-May 2025

Here are the complete details of the companies that will see the lock-in expiry of equity shares held by anchor investors, along with their estimated value and lock-in expiry dates

IPO lock in expiry
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
IPO lock-in expirey: Shares worth over ₹2.36 trillion from 22 recently listed companies, including Hyundai Motor India, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Swiggy, and Waaree Energies, will hit the market in the next one month as anchor investors reach the end of their lock-in periods, opening the door for potential sell-offs.  Anchor lock-in expiry refers to the end of the mandatory holding period for anchor investors in an initial public offering (IPO). After this period, these investors are allowed to sell their shares in the open market. This increases the number of shares available for trading. The expiry of lock in period could have implications for these companies as some investors might look to sell their holdings.   
Among others, Denta Water & Infra, Ajax Engineering, Diffusion Engineers, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Godavari Biorefineries, Hariom Pipe, Deepak Builders & Engineers, Blue Jet Health, Afcons Infrastructure, Honasa Consumer, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Cello World, Sagility India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, ACME Solar Holdings, and ASK Automotive are included in the list compiled by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
 
Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Denta Water & Infra, Dr Agarwal's Health Care, and Ajax Engineering will witness the expiry of their 3-month lock-in periods, with shares estimated to be valued at around ₹659.65 crore. Meanwhile, the remaining companies will see the end of their 6-month or longer lock-in periods. 
Notably, the automaker Hyundai Motor India, which launched India's largest public offering worth ₹27,870 crore in October 2024, will see the lock-in expiry of 507.8 million equity shares, estimated to be valued at around ₹81,821.65 crore.
 

Here’s the complete list of stocks that will witness their lock-in expiry in the next one month:

 

                      However, it is worth noting that the said value pertains to the total lock-up shares becoming eligible for sale, but not all of these shares will actually be sold, as a sizeable portion is held by the Promoters and their group.
 
 
