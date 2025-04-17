Angel One shares fall 6% after disappointing Q4 earnings spook investors

Angel One share price: Shares of Angel One tanked over 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹2,201 on Thursday after the Shares of Angel One tanked over 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹2,201 on Thursday after the brokerage firm's March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY24) earnings fell short of market expectations. The company's total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,056 crore, down 22.1 per cent from ₹1,357.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profit after tax fell 48.7 per cent to ₹174.5 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to ₹399.9 crore in Q4 FY24. The company's Ebitda (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at ₹264.3 crore in Q4 FY25, down 44 per cent from ₹475.5 crore in Q4 FY24.

Angel One's net broking revenue fell around 28 per cent to ₹490.6 crore as against ₹685.6 crore in the March 2024 quarter. In the board meeting held on April 16, the board of directors approved and recommended a final dividend of ₹26 per share for FY25.

At 10:08 AM on Thursday, Angel One’s stock was quoting at ₹2,262, down 3.85 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 23,383.10, down 54.10 points or 0.23 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has plunged around 25 per cent compared to a 1.46 per cent decrease in the Nifty50 index. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹20,495.84 crore.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Angel One's Q4 FY25 revenue was affected by futures & options (F&O) regulations and a weak market environment, while its profit was hit by an elevated cost structure and IPL spending.

"The company has the lever of corrective pricing, among others, to recover revenue growth and protect profitability. This will help the company bring margins back to 45-50% in the longer term, as guided," the brokerage said.

In addition, new businesses like loan distribution, fixed deposits, wealth management and AMC are expected to gain traction in the medium term.

About Angel One

Incorporated in 1996, Angel One, formerly Angel One Broking, is a prominent retail stock broking and financial services company. Led by Dinesh Thakkar, the company offers a wide range of financial products and services, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, insurance, and personal loans. As of March 2024, the company has a total client base of 3.1 crore. Its total assets under management (AUM) stand at over ₹3700 crore.