Angel One consolidated net profit declines 48.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.20% to Rs 1056.01 croreNet profit of Angel One declined 48.66% to Rs 174.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 339.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.20% to Rs 1056.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1357.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.14% to Rs 1172.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1125.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 5238.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4271.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1056.011357.28 -22 5238.384271.68 23 OPM %32.4539.04 -37.8139.60 - PBDT264.25475.48 -44 1695.371563.66 8 PBT235.73458.78 -49 1591.951513.68 5 NP174.52339.94 -49 1172.081125.53 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content