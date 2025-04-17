Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waaree Renewable Tech shares soar 14% as Q4 profit rises 83% to ₹94 crore

Waaree Renewable Tech shares soar 14% as Q4 profit rises 83% to ₹94 crore

The bottom line rose to ₹93.8 crore during the fourth quarter on account of higher revenue

trading, stock market

trading, stock market

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies rallied over 14 per cent on Thursday after it reported an 83 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the March quarter compared to the same period last year. 
 
The bottom line rose to ₹93.8 crore during the fourth quarter on account of higher revenue. The company had reported a net profit of ₹51.31 crore in the January-March period of the preceding financial year. The company's total revenue rose to ₹476.57 crore from ₹273.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its expenses stood at ₹356.25 crore against ₹203.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
 
The firm also approved the appointment of Sudhir Arya as an additional director in the category of (non-executive, independent director) of the company with effect from Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
 
"The performance underlines the strength of our integrated business model, execution capabilities, and a deep understanding of the renewable energy ecosystem," Manmohan Sharma, chief financial officer, said in the press statement. "We remain well-positioned, operationally resilient, and committed to driving the energy transition with high-quality, sustainable solutions."  

Stock movement

 
Waaree Renewable's stock rose as much as 14.27 per cent during the day to ₹1,170 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 12.3 per cent higher at ₹1,150 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in Sensex as of 10:02 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have seen a rise of over 33 per cent in the last four sessions of consecutive gains. However, the stock has fallen 14 per cent this year, compared to a 1.25 per cent fall in the benchmark Sensex. Waaree Renewable has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,891.4 crore. 

About Waaree Renewable Tech

 
Renewable energy solutions provider Waaree Renewable Technologies, earlier this month, announced that it has been listed on the National Stock Exchange. With the execution of over 1.82 gigawatts (Gw) in solar EPC installations and currently managing the execution of an additional 1.7 GW of projects, the company has solidified its position as a trusted partner in India's renewable energy value chain, it said in a statement. Additionally, there is a robust bidding pipeline of 17.8 GWp, further enhancing its potential for sustained growth in the solar EPC segment.
 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

