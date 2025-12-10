Home / Markets / News / TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited

TVS Supply Chain
Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares rose 3.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹107.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a subsidiary of TVS SCS.
 
At 11:23 AM, TVS Supply Chain’s share price was trading 2.36 per cent higher at ₹106.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 84,736.4.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,680.92 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹196.55, and its 52-week low was at ₹100.25.    CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (‘TVS SCS/Company’) in its meeting held today, i.e., December 9, 2025, has approved to make further investment up to ₹100 Crores (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS SCS, to facilitate business expansion,” the filing read.
 
In Q2, TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹16.31 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹10.61 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. The improvement in profitability was driven by strong operational execution, improved cost efficiencies, and sustained business momentum across key verticals. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 stood at ₹23.32 crore, as compared to ₹17.83 crore, a growth of 31 per cent.
 
TVS Supply Chain Solutions is an Indian integrated supply chain solution provider. We were promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group and are now part of the TVS Mobility Group. Our culture and philosophy of doing business are in line with the core values of ‘TVS’ trust, value and service.  ALSO READ | Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here 
We are a global company with a presence in over 25 countries, and our HQ is in India, where we pioneered the development of the Indian outsourced logistics industry. We manage large and complex supply chains across multiple industries, both in India and select global markets, by customising tech-enabled solutions.
 
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has focused on growing organically, but also driving activities that support inorganic growth. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho lists at 46% premium; analysts upbeat on long-term view; here's why

Sammaan Capital up 9% after CCI approves Avenir's controlling acquisition

SEPC share rises 4% as JV bags ₹86-crore aviation infrastructure project

Vidya Wires makes flat D-street debut at ₹52; misses GMP estimates

Godrej Industries shares rise as unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story