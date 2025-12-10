TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm
The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private LimitedSI Reporter Mumbai
TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares rose 3.6 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹107.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved to make further investment up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a subsidiary of TVS SCS.
At 11:23 AM, TVS Supply Chain’s share price
was trading 2.36 per cent higher at ₹106.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 84,736.4.
“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (‘TVS SCS/Company’) in its meeting held today, i.e., December 9, 2025, has approved to make further investment up to ₹100 Crores (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only) in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS SCS, to facilitate business expansion,” the filing read.
In Q2, TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹16.31 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹10.61 crore in Q2 FY25, reflecting a 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. The improvement in profitability was driven by strong operational execution, improved cost efficiencies, and sustained business momentum across key verticals. Profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 stood at ₹23.32 crore, as compared to ₹17.83 crore, a growth of 31 per cent.
We are a global company with a presence in over 25 countries, and our HQ is in India, where we pioneered the development of the Indian outsourced logistics industry. We manage large and complex supply chains across multiple industries, both in India and select global markets, by customising tech-enabled solutions.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions has focused on growing organically, but also driving activities that support inorganic growth.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices