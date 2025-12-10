Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Highway Infrastructure share zoom 13% in trade today? Find out here

By 12:00 noon, Highway Infrastructure shares were off day's high, but continued to trade 3.85 per cent higher at ₹64.48 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 84,650.59 levels.

Highway Infrastructure share price today

Highway Infrastructure shares rose after securing a contract worth approximately ₹329 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Highway Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Highway Infrastructure, an infrastructure development and management company, were in demand on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 12.98 per cent to an intraday high of ₹70.15 per share.
 
However, by 12:00 noon, Highway Infrastructure shares were off day’s high, but continued to trade 3.85 per cent higher at ₹64.48 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 84,650.59 levels.
 

Why did Highway Infrastructure share price rise today?

 
Highway Infrastructure shares rose after securing a contract worth approximately ₹329 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) 
 
 
In an exchange filing, Highway Infrastructure said, “We would like to inform you that Highway Infrastructure Limited has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) of ₹328,77,77,777 for operation at Kaza Fee Plaza on ChilakaluripetVijayawada section of NH-16 from Km.355.000 to Km.437.500 (Length-82.5km) in the state of Andhra Pradesh.” 
 
Under the terms of the order, Highway Infrastructure will operate the Kaza Fee Plaza on the Chilakaluripet-Vijayawada section of NH-16 from Km 355.000 to Km 437.500 (82.5 km) in Andhra Pradesh. The scope also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items.

Also Read

TVS Supply Chain

TVS Supply up 4% after board nods further investment up to ₹100 cr in arm

Stock Market LIVE, December 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, PSU bank stocks weigh

Meesho Share Price

Meesho Share Price Today: Stock trades at 60% premium after strong listing; should you book profit?

Groww share price

Groww slips 4% as one-month lock-in ends; here's what analyst suggest

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences shares rise 2% on expanding its biosimilar portfolio

 
The order is expected to be executed in one year, Highway Infrastructure said. 
 

Highway infrastructure IPO listing

 
Highway Infrastructure shares made a strong debut on August 12, 2025, after concluding its initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened at ₹117 on the BSE, a premium of ₹47, or 67 per cent, over its issue price of ₹70. 
 
Likewise, on the NSE, the shares were listed at ₹115, translating to a premium of ₹45 or 64 per cent over the issue price.
 
Highway infrastructure encompasses the expansive system of roads, expressways, bridges, tunnels, and interchanges that forms a nation’s core transportation network, enabling seamless movement of people and goods and supporting economic growth. 
 
Within this ecosystem, Highway Infrastructure Limited (HIL) stands out as an Indian company engaged in tollway operations, EPC construction, and real estate development. 
 
The company manages major toll plazas using technologies such as ANPR and RFID, undertakes road and civil construction projects, and develops residential and commercial assets across multiple states, with tolling operations contributing a considerable share of its revenue. 
 

More From This Section

Anupam Rasayan share price today

Anupam Rasayan shares climb as it enters US CDMO via Jayhawk Fine deal

Angel One stock has witnessed formation of 'Golden Crossover' on the technical chart.

Angel One stock sees Golden Cross: Choice Broking sees 22% upside potential

IndiGo, HUL, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals trade in oversold zone, show technical charts.

IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Meesho

Meesho lists at 46% premium; analysts upbeat on long-term view; here's why

AU Small

AU Small Finance Bank surges 4%; what's driving stock price on Wednesday?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 BSE NSE Indian equities Share price Infrastructure sector Infrastructure stocks share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon