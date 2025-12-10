Zydus Lifesciences shares rise 2% on expanding its biosimilar portfolio

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after it announced two key developments aimed at expanding its biosimilar portfolio and strengthening access to advanced therapies.

The pharma major's stock rose as much as 1.77 per cent during the day to ₹936.45 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹931.2 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:55 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 4 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Lifesciences has a total market capitalisation of ₹94,143.25 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences' key developments Zydus Lifesciences said its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE in the United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Formycon AG for the exclusive licensing and supply of FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the US and Canadian markets. Formycon will handle development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and supply, while Zydus will lead commercialisation in these regions. A Biologics License Application is expected to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration soon. Zydus said the tie-up aims to make immunotherapy more affordable and accessible. Separately, Zydus has launched Zyrifa, a biosimilar of denosumab, used to treat osteoporosis and prevent skeletal complications in cancer patients. The therapy is indicated for patients with bone metastases arising from cancers such as breast, prostate, lung, kidney, thyroid, head and neck, myeloma and other solid tumours. Zyrifa has been priced at ₹12,495.