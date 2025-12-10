Home / Markets / News / Zydus Lifesciences shares rise 2% on expanding its biosimilar portfolio

Zydus Lifesciences shares rise 2% on expanding its biosimilar portfolio

Zydus Lifesciences shares rose 2 per cent on Wednesday after it announced two key developments aimed at expanding its biosimilar portfolio

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after it announced two key developments aimed at expanding its biosimilar portfolio and strengthening access to advanced therapies.
 
The pharma major's stock rose as much as 1.77 per cent during the day to ₹936.45 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.2 per cent higher at ₹931.2 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 4 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Lifesciences has a total market capitalisation of ₹94,143.25 crore. 

Zydus Lifesciences' key developments

Zydus Lifesciences said its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE in the United Arab Emirates, has entered into a strategic partnership with Formycon AG for the exclusive licensing and supply of FYB206, a biosimilar of Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for the US and Canadian markets. 
 
Formycon will handle development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and supply, while Zydus will lead commercialisation in these regions. A Biologics License Application is expected to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration soon. Zydus said the tie-up aims to make immunotherapy more affordable and accessible.
 
Separately, Zydus has launched Zyrifa, a biosimilar of denosumab, used to treat osteoporosis and prevent skeletal complications in cancer patients. The therapy is indicated for patients with bone metastases arising from cancers such as breast, prostate, lung, kidney, thyroid, head and neck, myeloma and other solid tumours. Zyrifa has been priced at ₹12,495.

 Zydus Lifesciences Q2 results recap

The pharma major has posted a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue from operations to ₹6,123 crore, while net profit rose 38 per cent to ₹1,258.6 crore, aided by consistent performance in the US and India formulations businesses.
 
Research and development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at ₹482 crore, or 7.9 per cent of revenues. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter rose 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,015.8 crore, with a resulting Ebitda margin of 32.9 per cent, an improvement of 500 basis points from a year earlier.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AU Small Finance Bank surges 4%; what's driving stock price on Wednesday?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, PSU bank stocks weigh

Godrej Industries shares rise as unit signs MoU with Telangana govt

Kalpataru Projects shares gain 3% on winning orders worth ₹2,003 crore

IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksZydus LifesciencesMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story