Inox Green hits 5% upper circuit on inking 182 MW O&M agreement

Inox Green Energy Services shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at ₹163.4 per share on BSE.

At 11:39 AM, Inox Green Energy Services' share price was trading 2.15 per cent higher at ₹159 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.11 per cent lower at 80,518.03.

Why were Inox Green Energy Services shares buzzing in trade?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company entered into an agreement for operations and maintenance (O&M) of 182 MW of operational wind projects.

Inox Green did not mention the name of the entity but said that it has inked the agreement with a renewable energy arm of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

According to the filing, the projects are located across multiple sites in Western India, plugged into the common infrastructure owned by Inox Green. The agreement involves the conversion of limited-scope to comprehensive O&M for 82 MW of wind projects, as well as the renewal of comprehensive O&M for another 100 MW of wind projects, much ahead of its due renewal. The contract spans the entire balance life of the wind projects. That apart, in April, the company entered into an agreement to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 675 MWp of solar projects of one of the country's leading renewable energy companies.