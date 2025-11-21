Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Beta Drugs up 3% on approval to migrate shares from SME to mainboard

Beta Drugs share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Beta Drugs shares climbed 2.9 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), logging an intra-day high at ₹1,681 per share. At 12:11 PM, Beta Drugs’ share price was trading 2.94 per cent higher at ₹1,681 per share on NSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.32 per cent at 85,361.15.

Why did Beta Drugs shares rise in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company received the approval for listing its equity shares on the Capital Market Segment (Main Board) from SME Emerge platform (NSE).
 
“We would like to inform that Beta Drugs Limited ("the company") has received the approval
 
for Listing of equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited on Capital Market Segment (Main Board) pursuant to Migration from SME Emerge platform (NSE) vide letter Ref: NSE/LIST/284, dated November 20, 2025, from National Stock Exchange of India Limited,” filing read. 
 
It's added: We further inform you that the equity shares of Beta Drugs Limited will be effectively listed and traded on the NSE Mainboard Platform starting from Monday, November 24, 2025.  ALSO READ | Eicher Motors stock up 7% in 1 week; brokerages remain bullish 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

