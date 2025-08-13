Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee gains as India CPI cools to 8-year low; opens at 87.65/$

Rupee gains as India CPI cools to 8-year low; opens at 87.65/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 6 paise stronger at 87.65 against the dollar on Wednesday

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Indian rupee today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee advanced on Wednesday after the domestic retail inflation cooled to an eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July. 
 
The domestic currency opened 6 paise stronger at 87.65 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rupee has depreciated by 2.5 per cent in the current financial year, whereas it has witnessed 2.3 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year.
 
The last time the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had been this benign was in June 2017, when it recorded a 1.46 per cent uptick. The decline in retail inflation was aided by a deepening deflation in several food items. Data showed that food inflation, which had turned negative in June, declined by another 1.8 per cent in July.  Core inflation which excludes volatile segments such as food and energy, declined to 4.1 per cent during the month.
 
 
Analysts expect consumer demand to pick up in light of the mild inflation trend, and reckon that monetary policy actions will hinge on the trajectory and outlook for prices and economic growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week pegged the average price rise pace for 2025-26 (FY26) at 3.1 per cent from 3.7 per cent.  

Also Read

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 290 pts; Nifty above 24,600; Paytm up 5%, Honasa Consumer 9%, Nykaa 3%

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals shares hit record high after Q1; check breakdown here

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi bans DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan from securities market

Modi, Narendra Modi

India investing billions of dollars in research ecosystem: PM Modi

initial public offerings, IPO

Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

 
Meanwhile, in the US, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy costs, climbed 0.3 per cent in July, the fastest pace since the start of the year, driven mainly by higher services prices. Traders upped their bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in September. 
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.05 per cent at 98.04.
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been pulling out, keeping the dollar well bid, with further rupee weakness likely to accelerate outflows. Global funds have been net sellers of ₹16,062 crore so far this month. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices declined ahead of the crude oil inventory figures due Wednesday as investors weighed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later this week. Any ceasefire could be positive for India, as the additional 25 per cent tariff Trump levied on Russian oil purchases would be void.
 
Brent crude price was down 0.05 per cent at 66.09 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.16 per cent at 63.07, as of 9:12 AM IST. 
   

More From This Section

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Analysts predict up to 38% gains in this defence PSU after Q1; do you own?premium

silver trading silver investment

Trading Strategy: Here's how you should trade Silver today; details

gold

Gold outlook: Track key support, resistance amid mixed market signals

equity market, stocks, share market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 13: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard

Stock market

Analysts at Motilal Oswal suggest buying these three stocks today; details

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon