This smallcap media company's stock zoomed 15% in trade; check all details

Prime Focus shares zoomed 15.2 per cent in trade on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at ₹160 per share on BSE. At 9:36 AM, Prime Focus share price was trading 8.03 per cent higher at ₹150 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.24 per cent at 83,807.06. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,649.05 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹164.9 per share and 52-week low was at ₹85 per share.
In one year, Prime Focus shares have gained 4 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 5 per cent.
Why are Prime Focus shares rallying today?
The stock jumped after the company announced on Monday, after market hours, that its board will meet on Thursday, July 3, 2025, mulling the proposal for raising of funds.
According to the filing, the company is considering raising funds through preferential issues.
"The board of directors of the company (board) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 03, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve ..the proposal for raising of funds through preferential issue by way of private placement of equity shares, subject to such Statutory/Regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the shareholders of the company," the filing read.
About Prime Focus
Prime Focus Limited is an independent integrated media services company. The company offers end-to-end creative services, including visual effects (VFX), stereo 3D conversion, animation, and immersive experiences. Additionally, Prime Focus provides technology solutions such as AI-powered tools and cloud-enabled innovations to streamline workflows. Their production expertise encompasses production and financing, advanced sound stages, cutting-edge equipment rental, and world-class filmmaking infrastructure. In post-production, they deliver expert digital intermediate, picture post, and audio post-production capabilities.
Prime Focus operates in creative hubs worldwide, including cities like Barcelona, Bengaluru, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, Mumbai, New York, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India and is recognized on the Fortune India 500 list.