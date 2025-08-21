Nykaa, Aadhar Housing, Marico top stock calls today; check levels here

This stock had given a breakout form its consolidation phase in mid-July, and has consolidated in a range in last one month. The volumes were good during the breakout, while the previous resistance has now become the support. The 20 DEMA has been acting as a support and the RSI is hinting at a resumption of the positive momentum.

Buy Marico; CMP ₹751 |SL ₹730 |TGT ₹790

Price has given a range breakout at its 'All time high' zones with higher than average traded volumes. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to confirm the uptrend.

(Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is head of equity technical research, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)