Apollo Tyres to sponsor Indian cricket team; what lies ahead for the stock?

The stock had witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' on August 29, 2025, when the 50-Day Moving Average (DMA) crossed over the 200-DMA. Since then, the stock has rallied over 9 per cent, and has gained as much as 20.5 per cent since the end of March 2025.The long-term chart suggests that the stock seems to be on course to test ₹555 levels on the upside. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹524 and ₹540 levels.The short-term bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹460 levels, with interim support anticipated around the 20-DMA, which stands at 475 levels, shows the daily chart above.