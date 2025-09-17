Bharat Electronics gains 2% on new order wins; good time to buy the stock?

Bharat Electronics share price today

Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) gained 2 per cent at ₹409.65 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company said it bagged fresh orders worth ₹712 crore across multiple domains. The contracts include IT infra & cyber security solution, ESM systems, block chain solution platform, communication equipment, spares, services etc.

Thus far in the month of September, BEL has outperformed the market by surging 11 per cent, as compared to 3.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹435.95 on July 1, 2025.

Is it good time to buy PSU aerospace & defence stock? With this latest contract, BEL's cumulative order inflow for year to date (YTD) FY26 has reached ₹11,300 crore. The company’s order backlog now stands at ~₹78,600 crore, (3.3x FY25 revenue) providing strong visibility for future revenue growth. The order pipeline remains robust, with several key contracts expected in FY26E, including electronic systems for missiles, Quick-Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), aircrafts, submarines, and warships. Management has guided for order inflows exceeding ₹27,000+ crore in FY26, ICICI Securities said in a note. ALSO READ: Urban Company IPO makes solid debut; shares list at 57% premium on bourses Meanwhile, technical analysts at ICICI Securities have a ‘buy’ rating on BEL with a 30-days target price of ₹424, and a stop loss at ₹375. The breakout from three weeks consolidation range and higher base formation above 100-day EMA, indicates further upsides in coming sessions, analysts said.

Bharat Electronics Company overview/outlook BEL is primarily engaged in developing electronics technology solutions for the defence and civilian segments. The company also has an ongoing expansion into international defence and civilian markets. With a healthy order book, robust order inflows and an extensive presence in the industry, BEL has secured a growing position in India’s defence sector, and is also expanding its reach internationally. As the state-owned defence equipment manufacturer and India's leading defence electronics company, BEL is today the market leader in the domestic defence electronics sector, benefiting from spending across the army, navy and air force. Given BEL’s role as a major supplier of advanced defence electronics equipment to the Indian military, the thrust on self-reliance is opening up significant opportunities, and the company is well-positioned to benefit from increased government funding and focus on domestic manufacturing, which in turn fuels demand for BEL’s products.