Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit declines 95.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.57% to Rs 6560.76 croreNet profit of Apollo Tyres declined 95.74% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.57% to Rs 6560.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6334.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6560.766334.85 4 OPM %13.2314.35 -PBDT786.11833.16 -6 PBT408.56463.66 -12 NP12.88302.00 -96
