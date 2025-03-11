Arkade Developers shares gain 4% as promoter acquires 0.1 mn shares

Arkade Developers shares advanced 4.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 158.55 per share. The buying at the counter came after the company's promoter and director Amit Mangilal Jain acquired 1,00,000 equity shares which constituted 0.05 per cent of total paid up capital through an open market transaction.

As per BSE shareholding pattern, Amit Mangilal Jain held a 66.33 per cent stake of the company in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Arkade Developers aims for Rs 740 cr from redevelopment project in Mumbai

Recently, the company secured redevelopment rights for a co-operative housing society in Mumbai and it is expecting Rs 740 crore revenue from this upcoming residential project.

Also Read

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "secured the redevelopment rights for Nutan Ayojan, a co-operative housing society in Malad West, marking another milestone in its strategic expansion across Mumbai's prime micro-markets." The project, spanning 6,858.90 square metres, is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 740 crore.

The total saleable RERA carpet area is 2.33 lakh square feet. Upon completion, the project will offer 408 homes, out of which about 215 units will be available for sale, further expanding its residential and commercial footprint.

ALSO READ: Hinduja Group stocks tumble today as downgrades hit IndusInd Bank Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, said, "Aligned with our broader vision, we aim to capitalise on high-growth micro-markets through redevelopment, strategic asset acquisitions, and unlocking our land bank's value. By expanding our launch pipeline, we are set to accelerate our growth strategy."

The company has completed 31 projects so far covering 55 lakh sq ft area. More than 20 lakh square feet is under development.

Arkade Developers is a real estate developer known for developing residential properties. Arkade Developers constructs quality homes and has become one of Mumbai's most esteemed real estate firms.