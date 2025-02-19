Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers aims for Rs 740 cr from redevelopment project in Mumbai

Arkade Developers aims for Rs 740 cr from redevelopment project in Mumbai

The project, spanning 6,858.90 square metres, is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 740 crore

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

The company has completed 31 projects so far covering 55 lakh sq ft area

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate company Arkade Developers on Wednesday said it has bagged redevelopment rights for a co-operative housing society in Mumbai and it is expecting Rs 740 crore revenue from this upcoming residential project.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has "secured the redevelopment rights for Nutan Ayojan, a co-operative housing society in Malad West, marking another milestone in its strategic expansion across Mumbai's prime micro-markets."  The project, spanning 6,858.90 square metres, is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 740 crore.

The total saleable RERA carpet area is 2.33 lakh square feet. Upon completion, the project will offer 408 homes, out of which about 215 units will be available for sale, further expanding its residential and commercial footprint.

 

Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade Developers, said, "Aligned with our broader vision, we aim to capitalise on high-growth micro-markets through redevelopment, strategic asset acquisitions, and unlocking our land bank's value. By expanding our launch pipeline, we are set to accelerate our growth strategy."  The company has completed 31 projects so far covering 55 lakh sq ft area. More than 20 lakh square feet is under development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oyo hotel

Oyo-owned European holiday home brand 'DanCenter' debuts in India

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS accused of visa violations by former staffers, company rejects claims

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

UAE-based NMDC Group PJSC to invest Rs 21,000 cr for Vadhvan Port Project

data centre

Data centre boom, GCCs to boost Black Box topline in FY26, says CEO

OnGrid

Regulatory needs, digital infra driving demand for ID verification: OnGrid

Topics : Real Estate Real estate firms Residential projects housing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentREET 2024 Admit CardHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon