What triggered 16% rally in Pasupati Acrylon shares today? Find out here

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Pasupati Acrylon share price: Pasupati Acrylon shares were in demand on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, as the scrip rallied as much as 15.89 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 49.50 per share in intraday deals on BSE.
 
The positive rally in Pasupati Acrylon share came after it informed the Exchange that the proposed setting-up of 150 KL per day grain-based Ethanol Plant of the company has been completed.
 
In an exchange filing, Pasupati Acrylon said, “We would like to inform you that the proposed setting-up of 150 KL per day grain-based Ethanol Plant of the Company has been completed.”
 
The regular trials and final level testing have been started, Pasupati Acrylon said in a statement. 
 
The company also revealed that the commencement of the commercial production will be intimated to the Exchange accordingly.   ALSO READ: Why are IndusInd Bank Shares Falling today?
 
About Pasupati Acrylon

Set up in 1990, Pasupati Acrylon is a manufacturing company specialising in the production of acrylic fiber, acrylic tow, acrylic tops, and cast polypropylene film (CPP). 
 
The company operates a manufacturing facility located in Thakurdwara, Uttar Pradesh (UP). 
 
Pasupati Acrylon is known for its high-quality acrylic fiber, which is available in a range of deniers, cut lengths, and luster options, catering to diverse industry needs.
 
The company’s acrylic products are widely used across various sectors, including the production of sweaters, shawls, apparel, blankets, carpets, and upholstery. 
 
Additionally, Pasupati Acrylon produces acrylic tow, ideal for use in stretch breaking machines, as well as a range of CPP films, including metalised, natural, and white varieties.   ALSO READ: Emcure Pharmaceuticals share gains on foraying into daily supplements space
 
Additionally, the company employs advanced technology, automation, and computerised process control systems to enhance operational efficiency and reliability, alongside utilising captive power for more sustainable production.
 
The market capitalisation of Pasupati Acrylon is Rs 439.69 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the ‘B’ Group category. 
 
The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon share is Rs 70.79, while its 52-week low is Rs 33.20 per share. 
 
At 11:01 AM, Pasupati Acrylon share was trading 14.73 per cent higher at Rs 49. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent lower at 73,983.35 levels.
First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

