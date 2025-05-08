Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 27% in 5 days

Share price of Faze Three today: hit an all-time high of Rs 602.85, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the smallcap textile company has surpassed its previous high of Rs 580.65 touched on August 13, 2024. Shares of Faze Three hit an all-time high of Rs 602.85, surging 7.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the smallcap textile company has surpassed its previous high of Rs 580.65 touched on August 13, 2024.

In the past five trading days, the stock has zoomed 27 per cent from the level of Rs 475.70 on April 30, 2025. The market price of Faze Three has skyrocketed 90 per cent from its March month low of Rs 318 on the BSE.

Ashish Kacholia owns 5 per cent stake in Faze Three

Investor Ashish Kacholia held 1.32 Million equity shares representing 5.42 per cent stake in Faze Three at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data showed. Currently, Ashish Kacholia's 5.42 per cent stake is valued at Rs 76.58 crore.

What’s fuelling rally in Faze Three stock price

After nearly three and a half years of negotiations, India and the United Kingdom announced on Tuesday the conclusion of talks for a free trade agreement (FTA) that could reshape the way Indians work and do business in Britain.

According to media reports, textile duties may reduce from 12 per cent to nil, a positive for India’s exporters.

With this, India currently matches Bangladesh's most favored nation (MFN) status and Vietnam FTA in securing tariff-free access to the UK. While the FTA enhances India’s textiles competitiveness, sustained gains will depend on improved cost structure and productivity. Overall, the trade deal appears to favour India's labor-intensive industries such as textiles, leather goods, and agricultural products, according to analysts at Elara Capital.

Clothes are the second-largest export to the UK from India, with the South Asian nation shipping £900 million worth of goods in 2024. The removal of tariffs will enhance India's competitiveness against countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.

Apparel retailers such as Marks and Spencers and Primark are expected to shift sourcing to India from Bangladesh after this deal, Bloomberg reported quoting P Senthilkumar, a partner at Vector Consulting.

About Faze Three

Faze Three is engaged in manufacturing and export of Home Textile Products, cotton handlooms, furnishing fabrics and textile made ups. It has a diversified product basket which includes cotton and rubber backed bath mats, durries, chair pads, tufted bedspreads and throws, hand tufted carpets and rugs made of cotton and wool, cushion covers, curtains as well as poly cotton and cotton damask table covers, napkins, patio mats, and seat covers amongst others.

Faze Three caters to the high end home textiles segment and the orders are custom made as per the client specifications. Majority of the revenue (~90 per cent FY 2023-24) is derived from the international market. The key export markets include the United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, South Africa, Brazil and others.