Mangalore Chemicals shares surge post Q4 results; earnings breakdown here

Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers rose nearly 6 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a multifold growth in the profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25).

The company's stock rose as much as 6.23 per cent during the day to ₹239 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5 per cent higher at ₹236 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:54 AM.

Mangalore Chemicals Q4FY25 analysis

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizer's net profit rose 231.20 per cent to ₹16.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹4.84 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue declined 1.60 per cent to ₹773.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹786.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

The firm's record urea production reached 4,43,322 metric tonnes for the year, with 1,09,734 metric tonnes produced in the fourth quarter and BRAC production at 63,822 metric tonnes, it said in its investor presentation. The record phosphatic fertiliser production stood at 3,25,134 metric tonnes for the year, including 89,340 metric tonnes in the fourth quarter. For the full year, net profit fell 7.18 per cent to ₹143.71 crore in the year ended March 2025, down from ₹154.82 crore in the previous year. Revenue declined 12.21 per cent to ₹3,331.90 crore from ₹3,795.44 crore a year earlier.

The firm also announced a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

About Mangalore Chemicals

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, a part of UB Group, was incorporated in 1966 as Malabar Chemical & Fertilisers Pvt Ltd and is engaged in the business of manufacturing ammonia, urea, di-ammonium Phosphate and Ammonium bicarbonate. The main product, Urea, is marketed under the brand 'Mangala'. The company was originally promoted by Duggal Enterprises Pvt Ltd, International Development and Investment Company, Bahamas and the Karnataka Government.