Home / Markets / News / Asia on fire: Of finance, climate, tourism, and cities in motion

Asia on fire: Of finance, climate, tourism, and cities in motion

IPOs falter, Jakarta tops Tokyo, tourism patterns shift, temperatures rise, and China sets solar and tech records

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market
premium
The report also highlights some surprising statistics on Asia, covering the changes and milestones of 2025. Just like India’s hot IPO market, Asia is also heating up — and it’s warming twice as fast as the global average.
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The initial public offering (IPO) market in India last year was hot, with companies raising over $22 billion in 2025. But half of the 350-plus companies that listed on the stock exchange last year traded below their offer price, according to a new research report released by HSBC Global Investment Research — a sobering fact despite what otherwise looked like a rush of companies eager to list on the bourses.
 
The report also highlights some surprising statistics on Asia, covering the changes and milestones of 2025. Just like India’s hot IPO market, Asia is also heating up — and it’s warming twice as fast as the global average. The average temperature (in degrees Celsius, for the decade 1991–2024) rose by more than 0.4, compared to the global average of 0.2.
 
Asia also saw a new city take top honours as the most populous in the world. In the middle of last year, Jakarta surpassed Tokyo for the first time to become the most populous city globally, home to 42 million people. India ranked fourth, with New Delhi at 30 million, while Bangladesh took second place, followed by Japan in third.
 
In tourism, there was another upset. Thailand was dethroned by Malaysia as the top tourism destination in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2025. Based on data up to August, Malaysia welcomed 28 million tourists, leaving Thailand behind at around 21 million, followed by Vietnam (over 16 million), Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
 
Mainland China, meanwhile, continued breaking records. The country added 275 gigawatt of solar capacity in 2025 — equivalent to the total installed solar capacity of the US, highlighting how fast it is growing.
 
China also built robotaxis last year at a cost of only $40,000 each — just one-third to one-fifth of the cost of those made by Waymo in the US, reflecting the country’s ability to produce high-technology products far cheaper than elsewhere.
 
Despite tensions between China and Taiwan, air travel between the two remained intense. The Hong Kong–Taipei route was the busiest cross-border airline route in the world, with nearly 6.8 million seats last year. Next in line were Cairo–Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur–Singapore, Seoul–Tokyo, Seoul–Osaka, and Jakarta–Singapore. In fact, nine of the 10 busiest routes in the world are in Asia.
 
In the semiconductor world, Taiwanese giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company continues to reign, accounting for 12.8 per cent of the FTSE (excluding Japan) — more than double the next-largest stock in 2025, Tencent, which held 5 per cent.
 
Hot markets, hotter planet, record-breaking cities
 
·         Half of IPOs in India traded below their offer price
 
·         Asia warming twice as fast as the global average
 
·         Jakarta becomes the most populous city in the world
 
·         Thailand dethroned as top Asean tourism destination; Malaysia takes over
 
·         China’s solar capacity increase in 2025 equals total solar installations in the US
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Investment advisors seek graded compliance, ad-code relaxations from Sebi

Premium

Manappuram Finance shares up 3.2% after denying delay in Bain Capital deal

Buoyed by Gor's optimism on trade deal, equity markets end in green

Premium

Asset light model-based expansion likely to benefit Lemon Tree Hotels

Premium

Nifty Realty falls 1.22% as developers fear missing FY26 sales guidance

Topics :IPOHSBC IndiaGlobal Investment

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story