Tariff worries? Allocate 40-50% to Sensex or Nifty basket: G Chokkalingam

The stimulus may boost the housing loan sector by freeing up some middle-class savings. FMCG, durables, and two-wheelers are also likely to benefit.

I emphasise on PSBs because when deposit and credit growth are subdued, there is pressure on net interest margins (NIM). Exposure to low-cost deposits, such as CASA deposits, is critical at this stage, and PSBs have been able to maintain CASA deposits well due to their extensive branch networks. Private banks, by contrast, are struggling to maintain CASA ratios.

Another sector to watch is real estate, particularly companies with substantial land banks. Rising land prices and expected continued reversal interest rate cycle in India could support the sector. The third is traditional two-wheeler manufacturers, as rural demand is likely to improve.