Looking for short-term F&O trade? Check this 'Bull Spread' on Cipla

Buy CIPLA (30-Sept Expiry) 1600 CALL at ₹48 & simultaneously sell 1640 CALL at ₹31

Lot Size 375

Cost of the strategy ₹17 (₹6,375 per strategy)

Maximum profit ₹8,625 If CIPLA closes at or above 1640 on 30 Sept expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹1,617

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.35

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)