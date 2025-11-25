Asian stocks edge higher as Fed rate-cut hopes fuel tech-led rebound

Asian share markets rallied on Tuesday as hopes grew the Federal Reserve will deliver a December interest rate cut, while investors piled into global technology stocks shrugging off concerns the sector was becoming overheated.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1 per cent led mainly by tech stocks, recouping some of the losses from last week when it fell 4 per cent. The index is on course for a 3.8 per cent drop in the month, its first monthly decline since March.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent in early trading on Tuesday after returning from a holiday on Monday. The index slid 3.5 per cent last week as a bout of risk-off sentiment gripped markets.

"Nice to see widespread cross-asset class green on the screens this morning as volatility eases a notch and the Fed put comes into play again," Charlie Aitken, Regal Partners' investment director, said in a note. "This is classic bull equity market behaviour. A short, sharp pullback in stocks and sectors that have led the market, a flush out of the over-leveraged at the bottom, and a recovery starts, led by the most beaten-up growth stocks and cyclicals." The prospect of a US rate cut is rising after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said available data indicated that the US job market remains weak enough to warrant another quarter-point cut to interest rates.

Markets are pricing in an 85.1 per cent chance of a cut of 25 basis points at the December meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, up from 42.4 per cent a week ago. The U.S central bank will meet on December 9 and 10. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly told the Wall Street Journal she supported lowering interest rates at the central bank's meeting next month as she sees a deterioration in the job market. In the Asian trading session, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was flat at 4.0344 per cent. The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of a higher Fed funds rate, was steady at 3.4872 per cent in Asian hours after dropping 2.5 basis points in the previous session.

The sudden shift in rate cut wagers have weighed slightly on the dollar. The euro last bought $1.1522 after eking out small gains overnight. The dollar index was at 100.2 in early trading. Despite the dollar's slight weakness this week, the Japanese yen has remained fragile, trading at 156.95 per dollar in early Asian hours, not far from the 10-month low of 157.90 it touched last week. An ongoing row between Tokyo and Beijing over a comment by Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response remains in focus.

Takaichi and US President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday, following his call on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She said Trump explained US-China relations to her. Trump said on Monday he would travel to Beijing in April at the invitation of the Chinese government. The proposed meeting was interpreted as a further sign diplomatic and political relations between the two countries are improving following their trade war truce. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 per cent, the S&P 500 was 1.55 per cent higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.69 per cent fuelled by large gains in tech stocks.