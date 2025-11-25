Reliance Infrastructure shares touched a 5 per cent lower circuit on BSE, at ₹149.85 per share amid large trades in the pre-opening session. At 9:38 AM, on BSE, Reliance Infrastructure share price was trading 4.5 per cent lower at ₹150.6 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 84,959.91.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,252.06 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹425 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹149.85.

Reliance Infrastructure block deal details

The selling pressure on the counter came after 5.17 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a pre-market block trade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers of the transactions were not known.

ALSO READ | Siemens Energy Q4 nos shine; analysts upbeat on strong order book, margins According to the BSE shareholding pattern, promoters held a 19.05 per cent stake in the company as of the September quarter. Among public shareholders, mutual funds held 0.35 per cent stake, an Alternate Investment fund held 0.21 per cent stake, and insurance companies held 0.63 per cent stake. That apart in Q2, Reliance Infrastructure reported a 50 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹1,911.19 crore in the September quarter, as compared to ₹4,082.53 crore a year ago. The company saw its total income falling to ₹6,309.48 crore, from ₹7,345.96 crore in the July-September period of FY25