Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr, stock price gains 4%; check details
The smallcap stock has rebounded 31.60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7 this yearSI Reporter New Delhi
Surya Roshni Share Price Today: Shares of Iron & Steel products maker Surya Roshni were in demand on the Street on Teusday, November 25, after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹105 crore. The stock price gained 3.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹269.80 on the BSE. The smallcap stock has rebounded 31.60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7 this year, though it trades 27.7 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹358.30 logged on June 6 this year.
Investor interest remained strong through the session. At 9:38 AM, Surya Roshni stock
was quoting at ₹268.00, higher by 3.22 per cent from the previous close of ₹259.65 on the BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading at 84,894.87, down 5.84 points or 0.01 per cent. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
During the day, a combined total of 0.97 million equity shares of Surya Roshni, valued at ₹25.95 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,821.76 crore as of November 25 on the BSE.
Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr
The stock’s upmove followed the company’s announcement that it has bagged an order amounting to ₹105.18 crore from a Gujarat-based Engineering & Infrastructure company for the supply of Spiral Pipes with external 3 LPE Coating, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company.
Surya Roshni share price history
Surya Roshni shares have witnessed a decline of 11.27 per cent in the last two weeks. In the last one month, the stock has increased by 0.60 per cent, while in the last six months it has declined by 18.34 per cent.
For the year-to-date, the stock price has fallen by 8.00 per cent. In contrast, the BSE Sensex has gained 8.08 per cent during the same period.
However, the returns remain positive over the last three years, with gains of 123.72 per cent.
