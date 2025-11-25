Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr, stock price gains 4%; check details

Surya Roshni Share Price Today: Shares of Iron & Steel products maker Surya Roshni were in demand on the Street on Teusday, November 25, after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹105 crore. The stock price gained 3.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹269.80 on the BSE. The smallcap stock has rebounded 31.60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7 this year, though it trades 27.7 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹358.30 logged on June 6 this year.

Investor interest remained strong through the session. At 9:38 AM, Surya Roshni stock was quoting at ₹268.00, higher by 3.22 per cent from the previous close of ₹259.65 on the BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading at 84,894.87, down 5.84 points or 0.01 per cent.

During the day, a combined total of 0.97 million equity shares of Surya Roshni, valued at ₹25.95 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹5,821.76 crore as of November 25 on the BSE. Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr The stock's upmove followed the company's announcement that it has bagged an order amounting to ₹105.18 crore from a Gujarat-based Engineering & Infrastructure company for the supply of Spiral Pipes with external 3 LPE Coating, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company. The delivery date, according to the exchange filing, is March 31, 2026.