AstraZeneca considers moving its stock market listing to US: Report

Any such move would be a major blow to the UK stock market , which has seen a string of delistings and missed out on some major initial public offerings in recent months

The company has for years criticised the UK business investment climate. In January it scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in government support. Illustration: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
AstraZeneca is considering moving its stock market listing from London, where it is the exchange's most valuable company, to the United States, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
 
Any such move would be a major blow to the UK stock market , which has seen a string of delistings and missed out on some major initial public offerings in recent months. 
It would also appeal to President Donald Trump's hopes of drawing investment to the United States, even as his trade policy has created uncertainty for global companies. He has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. 
CEO Pascal Soriot has privately expressed a preference to shift AstraZeneca's listing on multiple occasions and has also discussed relocating the company's domicile, the Times said. 
AstraZeneca, which has a market value of about 156 billion pounds ($213 billion), declined to comment. 
The company has for years criticised the UK business investment climate. In January it scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in government support. 
Meanwhile, the company has been strengthening its ties to the US over the past year, both in terms of manufacturing investment and contacts with investors and lawmakers. 
Its U.S. plans include a $3.5 billion investment in domestic manufacturing by the end of 2026. The company earlier this year also rejoined the leading U.S. drug lobby group, roughly two years after leaving it. 
The U.S. is also AstraZeneca's largest market, accounting for about 42 per cent of its revenue in the first quarter of this year.
Soriot could face opposition from some board members and the UK government if he pursues the move, according to the Times report, which added that the government had not been informed. 
London-listed shares in AstraZeneca last traded up 2.8 per cent at 10,328 pence.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

