Strong growth will keep valuations at elevated levels for EMS majors

The EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) sector is riding on structural growth drivers. These include supportive policies and strong demand across sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer durables, energy, defence, medical, infrastructure, and others.

Apart from the large domestic market, the China-plus strategy is boosting exports. This is a competitive market characterised by low margins and high volumes. EMS in India is expected to reach Rs 27.7 trillion by FY28, implying over 25 per cent annual growth between FY23 and FY28, when it was valued at Rs 8.4 trillion.

Policy support includes incentive schemes and other measures to encourage global players to set up manufacturing and increase localisation. India has demographics, low-cost skilled labour, and engineering and design capabilities in its favour, as well as a large domestic market. EMS players need a diverse customer base and must focus on consistently increasing wallet share while holding down costs. Indian EMS is mostly focused on B2B.

Momentum has come from orders in high-margin sectors such as aerospace, industrials, automotive, and critical infrastructure, with Indian players developing competitive advantages in complex products. The relatively low penetration of consumer electronics, along with growth in disposable incomes, also boosts the sector’s prospects. All EMS players have capex plans, and the ecosystem—with higher localisation and high-value products—is strengthening India’s position as a competitive global manufacturing hub. Given growing order books, EMS companies should maintain earnings momentum. Consider listed players such as Kaynes Technology, Avalon Technologies, Syrma SGS Technology, Cyient, Data Patterns, Dixon Technologies, and Amber Enterprises. All have strong consensus “buy” recommendations from analysts.

The aggregate order book (excluding Amber and Dixon) saw stable year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 23 per cent, reaching Rs 16,300 crore by end-March 2025. Kaynes' order flows rose 60 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,530 crore in FY25, with its order book at Rs 6,600 crore. Avalon saw growth across all segments, with its order book at Rs 2,880 crore in March 2025, following recent wins in backup power systems, transmissions, aerospace, and locomotive engine systems. Cyient DLM saw a 12 per cent decline in order book to Rs 1,900 crore, but delivered strong revenue and operating profit growth as execution outpaced new orders. Management guided for strong order traction in North America.

Data Patterns’ order book was Rs 730 crore as of 31 March 2025 and rose to Rs 860 crore by June 2025, with 70–80 per cent of it to be executed in FY26. Additional BrahMos contracts are expected, as well as one for the Ashwini LLTR radar. Dixon’s smartphone visibility improved, with anchor customer Motorola Mobility ramping up export volumes to North America. Order inflows from Xiaomi and Longcheer have also risen, with demand from Itel and Infinix remaining robust. Capex plans are aligned with this growth. Kaynes is constructing facilities for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and high-density interconnect printed circuit boards, with production expected to start by Q4FY26. Avalon is investing Rs 40–50 crore in FY26 to set up an export-oriented facility in Chennai and a domestic plant to serve European and GCC markets. Syrma is prioritising growth in the auto and industrial segments, and has operationalised a new facility in Pune to strengthen its printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) capabilities.

Dixon is constructing a 1 million sq ft mobile manufacturing facility with dedicated capacity for anchor clients and a display module plant, with plans to double capacity in later phases. Amber will invest Rs 500 crore in capex across its room air conditioner, railway, and electronics divisions. Aggregate revenue surged 84 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 58,600 crore in FY25. Dixon led with 2.2 times Y-o-Y growth, followed by Amber at 48 per cent and Kaynes at 51 per cent, while other players reported revenue growth of over 20 per cent. Aggregate operating profit rose 73 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,500 crore in FY25, although margins contracted 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 6 per cent, with Data Patterns seeing a 380 basis point margin decline. Operating profit rose across all companies, and every company except Data Patterns expanded margins.