Home / Markets / News / Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies

IPO

Ganga Bath Fittings shares will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 11, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Ganga Bath Fittings is expected to be finalised today, June 9, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) of Ganga Bath Fittings, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, June 6, received a muted response from investors, with the issue being over-subscribed only 1.61 times, according to data available on NSE. 

Here's how to check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status online: 

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar of the issue. 
 

Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Ganga Bath Fittings IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO grey market premium (GMP) today: 

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading flat at ₹49, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.  

Ganga Bath Fitting IPO details 

The company plans to raise ₹32.65 crore through a fresh issue of 6.66 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹46 to ₹49 per equity share. Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.  ALSO READ | IPO Calendar: SME segment to see 3 new issues, 1 listing this week 
Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹20.13 crore to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and ₹2.70 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Ganga Bath Fittings

Incorporated in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories including but not limited to bath fittings items such as CP taps and their parts, showers, bath accessories, Sanitary wear, ABS Showers, ABS Health faucet, ABS Taps, ABS Accessories, PTMT Taps, Door Handles, Bathroom Vanities, Bathroom Sinks, SS Showers, Shower Drains, SS Channel Drainer etc. It also manufactures customised components based on customer specifications. The company has a network of over 2,500 distributors across India.  

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

