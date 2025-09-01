Premier Energies shares rise 3% as subsidiaries bag orders worth ₹2,703 cr

Premier Energies share price: Solar energy company Premier Energies shares were in focus on Monday, September 1, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.91 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,022.20 per share.

At 10:00 AM, Premier Energies share price was trading 2.26 per cent higher at ₹1,015.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent higher at 80,198.64 levels.

Why did Premier Energies share price rise today?

Premier Energies share price rose after the company announced that its subsidiaries, Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited and Premier Energies International Private Limited have collectively received and accepted orders worth ₹2,703 crore from both new and existing customers.

In an exchange filing, Premier Energies said, “ We hereby inform you that Premier Energies Photovoltaic Private Limited, Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited and Premier Energies International Private Limited—Subsidiaries of the Premier Energies Limited have collectively received and accepted orders totalling ₹2,703 Crore from both new and existing customers.” Check: Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status The orders pertain to the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, with an aggregate capacity commitment of 2,059 MW. The orders will be executed in the FY 2026 and 2027, the company said. Premier Energies Q1 results Premier Energies reported a 55.3 per cent Y-o-Y jump in net profit to ₹307.79 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹198.16 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). Revenue rose 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,820.74 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹1,657.37 crore in the same quarter last year.