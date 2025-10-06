Home / Markets / News / Why did Mahamaya Steel share price hit a fresh 52-week high today? Details

Why did Mahamaya Steel share price hit a fresh 52-week high today? Details

Around 1:30 PM, Mahamaya Steel share price was trading 1.60 per cent higher at ₹466.70 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.68 per cent higher at 81,761.88 levels.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Limited (MSIL), established in 1988, is among leading Indian steel manufacturers specialising in both heavy and light steel structures.
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Mahamaya Steel Industries share price: Mahamaya Steel Industries shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, October 6, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.63 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹480.65 per share. 
 
Why did Mahamaya Steel share price rally today?

 
Mahamaya Steel share price rose today on the back of a healthy monthly (September) business update.
 
The company reported a 55.24 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) rise in sales (units) 17,454.370 MT in September 2025, from 11,243.360 MT in August 2025.
 
In an exchange filing, Mahamaya Steel said, “We are pleased to provide a business update on September, 2025 Sales. The Company is proud to announce that its Sales (Units) for the month of September, 2025 is 17,454.370 MT increased by approximately 55.24 per cent over August, 2025 Sales (Units) which was 11,243.360 MT.” 
 
Headquartered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the company produces a wide range of products, including beams, joists, channels, flats, rounds, and railway sleeper bars, catering primarily to the construction, railway, and power sectors.
 
Equipped with a structural steel mill, a steel melting shop, and a captive gas plant, MSIL has the capacity to handle large-scale production of heavy steel structures. The company is particularly recognised for its expertise in manufacturing large-sized joists, girders, and channels, playing a pivotal role in major infrastructure projects such as dams, bridges, power plants, and railway systems. 
 
Mahamaya Steel Industries’ market capitalisation is ₹766.99 crore, according to BSE. The stock’s 52-week low high is ₹179 per share.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

