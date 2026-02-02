Shares of Atul Auto Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Monday after the company reported a jump in its January domestic and combined sales numbers in its monthly update.

The company's stock rose as much as 9.9 per cent during the day to ₹436 per share, the steepest intraday gain since January 1, 2026. Atul Auto stock pared gains to trade 5.3 per cent higher at ₹418 apiece, compared to a 0.53 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:45 PM.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company rose to the highest level since January 16 this year and currently trade at 13 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Atul Auto has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,164.44 crore.

Atul Auto Q3 results Atul Auto reported an improvement in domestic sales in January , supported by strong growth in its three-wheeler internal combustion engine segment. For the month, three-wheeler internal combustion engine sales rose 40.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 2,301 units compared with 1,634 units in January 2025. Electric vehicle L3 sales increased 3.47 per cent to 537 units, while electric vehicle L5 sales declined 53.78 per cent to 104 units. Overall domestic sales for the month grew 23.72 per cent to 2,942 units from 2,378 units a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis for FY25-26, three-wheeler internal combustion engine sales increased 12.30 per cent to 19,888 units. Electric vehicle L3 sales fell 12.59 per cent to 5,403 units, while electric vehicle L5 sales rose 13.48 per cent to 1,288 units. Total domestic sales stood at 26,579 units, up 6.21 per cent from 25,025 units in the corresponding period last year.