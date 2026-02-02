Here's why Power Grid Corporation share price rose 4% in trade on Feb 2
Power Grid further announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (32.5 per cent of paid-up capital) for FY25-26
Power Grid Share Price Today: Shares of state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India were trading higher on the bourses on Monday, February 2, after the company announced that its FY26 capex and capitalisation were on track, and that it is poised to exceed its annual guidance.
Following the update, the Maharatna company’s share price rose 4.45 per cent to ₹262.55 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Monday.
Though Power Grid shares pared some gains, they continued to trade higher. At 01:27 PM, Power Grid Corporation of India stock was seen at ₹261.75 per share, up 4.14 per cent from its previous close of ₹251.35 on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50 was trading at 24,880, up 55 points, or 0.22 per cent.
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,42,652.75 crore on the NSE as of February 2. Its 52-week range on the exchange is ₹247.30 to ₹322 per share. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Power Grid Corporation Q3 Results highlights
This follows the company’s Q3FY26 financial results announced earlier on Friday, January 30. Power Grid reported an 8 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹4,185 crore, compared with ₹3,862 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s total income increased 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,599 crore during the quarter, from ₹11,743 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹10,738 crore, reflecting a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase from ₹10,095 crore in Q3FY25.
Other highlights from the company’s Q3FY26 investor presentation include:
- ₹3 trillion+ gross fixed assets powering India’s national transmission backbone
- FY26 capex and capitalisation on track, poised to exceed annual guidance
- International expansion through partnership with Africa50
- Entry into BESS with first win under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model
- Asia’s first transformer using synthetic ester oil commissioned
- Renewables now account for 50 per cent of total power consumption
Power Grid Corporation dividend 2026 announcement
Power Grid further announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share of ₹10 each (32.5 per cent of paid-up capital) for FY25-26.
The record date for the dividend is Monday, February 9, 2026, and the payment date is scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 1:39 PM IST