Auto stocks rally on GST 2.0; Emkay sees M&M, Maruti as top beneficiaries

GST rate cut on autos: What will be new GST rates on small cars, SUVs, two-wheelers?
- Small cars: Cars below 4-meter length; petrol variant with engine up to 1,200 cc; diesel variant with engine up to 1,500 cc will now be taxed at 18 per cent GST, down from 28-31 per cent earlier.
- Large SUVs: SUVs with over 4-meter length will be taxed at 40 per cent compared to 43-50 per cent earlier (included cess).
- EVs: GST on EVs is unchanged at 5 per cent.
- Commercial vehicles: The GST on CVs, including trucks, buses, and ambulances has been slashed, from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.
- Tractors: Tractors and agri-machinery will be taxed at 5 per cent from 12 per cent.
- Two-wheelers: Under-350 cc two-wheelers will attract 18 per cent GST, down from the earlier 28 per cent, while ‘over 350cc’ 2Ws would be taxed at 40 per cent.
Top auto stocks to buy after GST cut: Emkay Global’s stock picks
