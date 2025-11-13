Axiscades share locks in 5% upper circuit as Q2 profit nearly doubles

Axiscades Technologies share price today: Axiscades Technologies shares were buzzing on Thursday, November 13, 2025, with the scrip hitting 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,483.70 per share.

At 12:10 PM, Axiscades Technologies shares continued to remain locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,483.70 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 84,780 levels.

Why were Axiscades Technologies shares locked in the 5% upper limit?

Axiscades Technologies shares were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit after the engineering solutions firm reported a stellar performance for the September quarter of FY26.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) soared 88.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹12 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹299 crore, while Ebitda jumped 41.5 per cent to ₹47 crore. Operating margin also improved sharply by 310 basis points (bps) to 15.7 per cent, from 12.6 per cent a year ago. Chairman and managing director Sampath Ravinarayanan said the company's "Power930" initiative aims to achieve ₹9,000 crore ($1 billion) in revenue by FY2030, with plans to drive 40 per cent annual growth in FY26-FY27 and accelerate to 70 per cent growth between FY28-FY30.

To support this ambition, Axiscades is transitioning from a service-centric model to a product- and solutions-led approach, which has already improved productivity – annualised Ebitda per employee rose 47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6.36 lakh in H1FY26. The company is also investing heavily in infrastructure, with most of its 165,000 sq. ft. Aero-land facility completed and construction underway on the 3 million sq. ft. Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex, set to be one of India's largest hubs for radars, strategic electronics, and aerospace supply chains. Axiscades continues to forge global partnerships with firms such as MBDA, Indra, CILAS, EBC, Aldoria, and EEA to strengthen its presence in aerospace, defence, and ESAI domains. The management remains confident of achieving its Power930 targets, backed by a robust order pipeline and strong business visibility.